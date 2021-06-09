Look back at Nate Diaz’ top 5 UFC finishes | Video

HOT OFF THE WIRE

June 9, 2021
Nate Diaz returns to action at UFC 263 on Saturday in a non-title five-round bout against no. 3 ranked welterweight Leon Edwards. Take a look back at Diaz’ top 5 finishings inside the octagon.

UFC 263 takes place at Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz. and features two world title bouts. In the main event, middleweight champion Israel Adesanya faces Marvin Vettori in a rematch while featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski meets Brandon Moreno in a rematch in the co-main event.

(Courtesy of UFC)

