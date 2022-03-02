HOT OFF THE WIRE
Jorge Masvidal

featuredJorge Masvidal inks lucrative new UFC deal ahead of UFC 272

featuredRonda Rousey tweets support for Cain Velasquez: ‘I would have done the same thing’

featuredJunior dos Santos sends his support to Cain Velasquez: ‘May justice be done’

featuredUFC 272: Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal Press Conference Face-off Video

Look back at Jorge Masvial’s MMA debut back in 2003 | Video

March 2, 2022
NoNo Comments

Jorge Masvidal made his professional MMA debut back in May 2003, winning by knockout in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The former two-time welterweight title challenger faces former teammate and training partner Colby Covington in Saturday’s UFC 272 main event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Take a look back at a young Masvidal scoring a first-round knockout.

Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal hurl insults at each other in Stephen A. Smith interview | Video

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

Colby Covington says he’ll make Jorge Masvidal ‘suffer’ and ‘verbally tap out’ at UFC 272

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

UFC 271: Israel Adesanya best Robert Whittaker in rematch

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA