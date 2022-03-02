Look back at Jorge Masvial’s MMA debut back in 2003 | Video

Jorge Masvidal made his professional MMA debut back in May 2003, winning by knockout in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The former two-time welterweight title challenger faces former teammate and training partner Colby Covington in Saturday’s UFC 272 main event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Take a look back at a young Masvidal scoring a first-round knockout.

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

