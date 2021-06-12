Look back at Israel Adesanya’s UFC debut win | Video

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya made his octagon debut against Rob Wilkinson at UFC 221 in February 2018. In his second fight, he defeated Marvin Vettori by split decision.

Adesanya and Vettori rematch in the UFC 263 main event at Gila Rivera Arena in Glendale, Ariz. on Saturday with the 185-pound championship on the line. Look back at “The Last Stylebender’s” promotional debut.

(Courtesy of UFC)