Look back at Israel Adesanya’s best UFC moments | Video

Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya puts his title on the line in a rematch with no. 3 ranked Marvin Vettori in the UFC 263 main event on Saturday.

When the two met for the first time in April 2018, it was Adesanya’s second UFC fight. He’s gone on to capture the title and accumulated nine wins inside the octagon. Take a look back at Adesanya’s best UFC moments.

Israel Adesanya and Marvin Vettori go ballistic at UFC 263 Press Conference

(Courtesy of UFC)