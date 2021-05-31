HOT OFF THE WIRE
Look back at highlights from the first 28 seasons of ‘The Ultimate Fighter’

May 31, 2021
Hosted by Forrest Griffin, this compilation special takes a look back on 28 groundbreaking seasons with incredible moments, fighters, and coach rivalries that have made TUF the longest running sports competition series in history.

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and no. 2 ranked contender Brian Ortega coach the 29th season of TUF ahead of their featherweight title bout.

Season 29 of “The Ultimate Fighter” is set to debut June 1, and will be exclusively broadcasted on ESPN+.

