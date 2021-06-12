Look back at Deiveson Figueiredo’s Rise to UFC featherweight champion | Video

The UFC flyweight champion has established himself as the top fighter in the division after an impressive 2020. Deiveson Figueiredo looks to build on his championship reign in his rematch with Brandon Moreno at UFC 263.

UFC 263 is headlined by a rematch between middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and no. 3 ranked contender Marvin Vettori. The fight card also features a welterweight bout between no. 3 ranked Leon Edwards and fan favorite Nate Diaz.

UFC 263 Weigh-Ins: Nate Diaz vs Leon Edwards Video

(Courtesy of UFC)