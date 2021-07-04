HOT OFF THE WIRE

Khabib Nurmagomedov

Dana White UFC Vegas 16 post-fight

Look back at Conor McGregor's rise before the UFC | Video

July 4, 2021
Conor McGregor got the attention of UFC matchmakers with a run in Cage Warriors in 2011 and 2012 that saw him claim the promotion’s featherweight and lightweight titles.

McGregor faces Dustin Poirier in the UFC 264 main event on July 10 in a trilogy bout. McGregor stopped Poirier when the two first fought in the featherweight division at UFC 178 in September 2014. Poirier finished McGregor in their rematch in January at UFC 257 in a lightweight match. The trilogy goes down at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

