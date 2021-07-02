Look back at Conor McGregor’s Knockout win in UFC debut | Video

HOT OFF THE WIRE
July 2, 2021
In April 2013, Conor McGregor made the walk to the UFC octagon for the first time making his promotional debut against Marcus Brimage. Just over a minute into the fight, McGregor’s journey to being a two-division champion and rise to international superstardom began.

Take a look back at “The Notorious” debut fight in the UFC.

