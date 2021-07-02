Look back at Conor McGregor’s Knockout win in UFC debut | Video

In April 2013, Conor McGregor made the walk to the UFC octagon for the first time making his promotional debut against Marcus Brimage. Just over a minute into the fight, McGregor’s journey to being a two-division champion and rise to international superstardom began.

Take a look back at “The Notorious” debut fight in the UFC.

(Courtesy of UFC)

