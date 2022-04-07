Look back at Alexander Volkanovski’s 10-fight UFC win streak | Video Highlights

HOT OFF THE WIRE

April 7, 2022
UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski has won all 10 of his fights with the inside the octagon since being signed by the fight promotion in 2016. ‘The Great’ is riding a 20-fight winning streak overall and hasn’t tasted defeat since 2013.

Volkanovski puts his title on the line in the UFC 273 main event on Saturday at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla. against ‘The Korean Zombie,’ Chan Sung Jung.

Look back at the highlights from his 10-fight UFC win streak and see his rise to becoming a UFC champion.

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

