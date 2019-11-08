Logan Storley looking to prove that his wrestling is world class at Bellator 233

For his first bout of 2019, welterweight Logan Storley was looking to remain undefeated against veteran Ion Pascu at Bellator 2015 in February.

Though he wasn’t able to finish Pascu, Storley feels that he had a dominant performance over the course of all three rounds, which earned him a unanimous decision victory and kept his unblemished record intact.

“It was good to go in there and prove myself to the fans and all the people,” Storley told MMAWeekly.com. “We knew (Pascu) was a tough guy with heavy hands and good wrestling as well.

“It’s good to go in there and dominate for 15 minutes. I was happy with my performance. I wish I could have gotten the finish and done more damage early in the fight, but he’s a tough guy to get out of there.”

Having toppled a fighter with nearly 30 fights under his belt in Pascu, Storley feels like he’s taken the right steps in his career and believes he can hang with anyone regardless of their experience.

“You know that you can compete and beat these guys,” said Storley. “At the end of the day you’re a competitor and you know what you’re capable of, and you get the little added bonus, just that confidence.

“Each time you step in there you get a little more confidence and a little more relaxed knowing you can face the best guys in the world.”

On Friday in Thackerville, Okla., Storley (10-0) will seek to keep his winning ways going when he takes on EJ Brooks (13-5) in a 170-pound bout at Bellator 233.

“I’m not going to change who I am, how I fight, what I do, but we’ve definitely worked on adding more things and more tools,” Storley said. “That’s something people will get to see, especially with this fight, maybe a little more boxing than people are used to seeing from me. It’s something we’re prepared for and ready for.

“I’m excited to go in there, fight a tough guy, and prove to everyone that my wrestling is world class, but I also have other tools.”

Having established himself as a legitimate force in the welterweight division, Storley could find himself in line for a title shot in 2020, which is something he feels could come to fruition.

“That would give me 13 months (to get it done),” said Storley. “I would say four fights in the next 13 months is definitely doable. It will keep me busy, but I definitely think it’s doable, and we want to fight the best guys in the world.”