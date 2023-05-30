HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredLogan Paul seen training with Israel Adesanya, Alexander Volkanovski

Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler

featuredDana White still shooting for McGregor vs. Chandler this year

Joe Rogan podcast

featuredJoe Rogan sifts through big UFC changes

Conor McGregor UFC 257 cold open

featuredDana White: ‘Conor McGregor is a global phenomenon’

Logan Paul seen training with Israel Adesanya, Alexander Volkanovski

May 30, 2023
NoNo Comments

Logan Paul was spotted training with some big names in the MMA and BJJ world this week.

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski shared a video on his Instagram story of himself, along with UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and highly decorated grappler, Craig Jones.

“Good session in the books,” Volkanovski wrote.

Logan shared the story and wrote “‘good session’ yeah right they murdered me.”

The men were spotted holding bottles of Paul’s PRIME water, which is a newer sponsor of the UFC.

Paul has been competing in the WWE and has received praise for his appearances, but at press time, we aren’t aware of any intentions to compete in MMA.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Hot Topics

Hot Sauce

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Videos
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Living a Stout Life
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
MMA Linker