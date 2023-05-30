Logan Paul seen training with Israel Adesanya, Alexander Volkanovski

Logan Paul was spotted training with some big names in the MMA and BJJ world this week.

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski shared a video on his Instagram story of himself, along with UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and highly decorated grappler, Craig Jones.

“Good session in the books,” Volkanovski wrote.

LOL at Logan Paul's caption 😆 pic.twitter.com/XDsawAfGPZ — Amy Kaplan (@PhotoAmy33) May 30, 2023

Logan shared the story and wrote “‘good session’ yeah right they murdered me.”

The men were spotted holding bottles of Paul’s PRIME water, which is a newer sponsor of the UFC.

Paul has been competing in the WWE and has received praise for his appearances, but at press time, we aren’t aware of any intentions to compete in MMA.