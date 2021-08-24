Logan Paul says, “Tyron Woodley is f**ked” in boxing match against brother Jake | Instagram video

HOT OFF THE WIRE

Logan Paul says, "Tyron Woodley is f**ked" in boxing match against brother Jake

August 24, 2021
YouTube star and former Disney actor turned professional boxer Jake Paul takes on former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in a boxing bout on Aug. 29.

Jake’s older brother Logan Paul appeared in an Instagram video posted by Jake on Monday where he says the former UFC champion is “f**ked.”

“I’d be scared if I were Tyron,” said the older Paul. Check out the full video below.

