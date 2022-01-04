Logan Paul says Floyd Mayweather is a ‘dirty little rat’ and hasn’t paid him yet

Yikes. Logan Paul is making a pretty big claim against Floyd “Money” Mayweather.

According to Paul, who tweeted about the missed payment on Twitter, Mayweather has not paid him for their June 6, 2021, bout which saw Mayweather earn a boatload of cash.

“Yeah because the dirty little rat hasn’t paid me yet lol,” Logan Tweeted along with a screenshot of a story saying Mayweather made enough money to buy a private jet. “It’s been 6 months. but no worries @Floydmayweather, @KSI and I are going to make back the money you stole from me & more. January 4.”

According to the Mirror, Mayweather made approximately $65 million and Paul’s estimated purse was not provided.

“My nickname is ‘Money’ for a reason,” he said after the fight. “I worked extremely hard for years and years to get to a certain level. A level where we can start calling everything an event.”

Logan survived eight rounds with the undefeated boxer and later said Mayweather felt slower than he had expected.

“He blessed me with this opportunity, so I don’t want to sit here and talk s***,” Paul said after the fight. “He was a little slower than I expected. His age finally came into play and I could see it. He started breathing a little heavier in rounds five and six.”