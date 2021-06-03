Logan Paul on Mayweather fight: ‘I have nothing to lose’

YouTube personality, actor and professional boxer Logan Paul will box Floyd Mayweather Jr. on Sunday in an eight-round exhibition bout at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Fla. Paul boasts an 0-1 boxing record while Mayweather has amassed a legendary 50-0 resume.

“This whole thing is surreal. Everything about it. I told my manager and we kind of had an inside joke that until I get in the ring with him, I didn’t think this fight was happening. But I think it’s safe to say that I can believe it now. I think it’s happening. It’s fight week. I can’t imagine Floyd would back out now, but who knows? Old man fakes an injury. Gets scared of the big kid. I’m excited,” Paul said during Wednesday’s media workout.

“Weight is great and we’re about at 195. Energy is great and I feel strong, fast, sharp. I have no complaints. This is the best shape I’ve ever been in. And I need to be because it’s an eight-round fight. It’s the longest fight I’ve ever fought. So I have to be ready.”

Paul will try to do what no other boxer has been able to do and defeat Mayweather. Paul pointed out that he’s not those other boxers and unlike them, he has nothing to lose heading into Sunday’s bout.

“I’m just not them. I’m not going in there at 155 pounds. I’m not going in there with the fight meaning the entire world to me. I have nothing to lose. This whole thing is going to be fun for me. I’m going to play with Floyd – gonna dog him and hit him hard. I’m going to break him down physically, mentally, everything. I don’t like comparing myself to other guys. As great as they might be, I’m not them,” he said.