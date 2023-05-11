Logan Paul offers to pay legal bills of lookalike lawsuit vs. Nate Diaz

Last month the MMA community was in turmoil after Nate Diaz was caught on video putting a man (who looked exactly like Logan Paul) in a chokehold and completely out on the streets of New Orleans.

That man was later identified as Rodney Petersen and he claims he was badly injured in the attack. An arrest warrant was issued for Diaz, who turned himself in, and a lawsuit is likely next.

“I think he’ll probably be walking away with a pretty healthy check,” Paul said on his Impaulsive video podcast after revealing that Petersen already had a lawyer on the books. “I just never thought that looking like me would get you fast-tracked to getting guillotined on Bourbon Street by a professional MMA fighter Nate Diaz.”

Even though Paul was willing to help, he didn’t think Petersen was totally blameless in the encounter.

“The issue was he was walking toward him, and what you said, you can go from [hands up to punching],” Paul said. “But it’s Nate Diaz, that’s the thing and maybe Nate felt like he was in danger or something.”

Diaz is currently scheduled to fight Jake Paul, Logan’s brother.