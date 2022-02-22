Logan Paul, Arnold Schwarzenegger to co-promote slap-fighting card … for real

Yes, you read that right.

YouTuber turned boxer, turned WWE star Logan Paul has just announced yet another venture … slap-fighting promoter.

And if that isn’t wacky enough, Arnold Schwarzenegger is involved as well.

According to a press release, the iconic pair “are coming together to bring the adrenaline and intensity of one the fastest-rising new combat sports to a live and worldwide audience.”

The event, Slap Fighting Championship, will take place on Saturday, March 5, 2022 and will air live on Fanmio, Paul’s YouTube Channel and Paul’s Facebook Live.

The event takes place at Arnold Sports Festival’s main stage in the Greater Columbus Convention Center in Columbus, Ohio.

“The Arnold Sports Festival is all about inspiring our fans to chase their dreams and find the sport that starts their fitness journey,” said Schwarzenegger. “I can’t wait to showcase the best slap fighters in the world on the main stage at our event and I’m so excited to introduce this wild sport to our fans with Logan.”

The fight card includes “ two of the world’s hardest-slapping super heavyweights” the press release reads. The main event features “undefeated three-time PunchDown Champion Dawid “Zaleś” Zalewski (16-0) and well-known internet sensation and the first American slap fighter to win a Super Heavyweight Championship, Koa “Da Crazy Hawaiian” Viernes (9-0) from Oahu, Hawaii, for the Slap Fighting Championship Super Heavyweight World Championship.”

“I’ll take on anybody and I’ll put on a show every time,” said Viernesin in the press release. “It don’t matter who the [expletive] it is.”

But that’s not all, there are women too.

“Teen beauty queen and Polish celebrity” Adrianna “Flychanelle” Śledź takes on model and dancer Julia Kruzer.





