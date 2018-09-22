Livia Renata Souza Makes Quick Work of Alex Chambers (UFC Sao Paulo Highlights)

(Video courtesy of UFC | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out highlights from the women’s strawweight bout between Lívia Renata Souza and Alex Chambers at UFC Fight Night 137 on Saturday in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

With the UFC’s Russian debut and its latest trip to Sao Paulo falling into the rearview mirror, the UFC 229 showdown between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor looms large, as Oct. 6 draws near. The white-hot spotlight will now focus squarely on what is expected to be the biggest fight in UFC history.

