Live Stream: Conor McGregor, Khabib Nurmagomedov, and Jon Jones NSAC Hearing

January 29, 2019
Conor McGregor, Khabib Nurmagomedov, and Jon Jones will learn their various fates at the Nevada State Athletic Commission hearing on Tuesday. MMAWeekly.com is streaming the hearing live, beginning at 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT.

Nurmagomedov and McGregor are facing disciplinary charges following their participation in a UFC 229 post-fight melee on Oct. 6 in Las Vegas. 

Jones is before the commission to review his controversial drug testing history in an attempt to get licensed for a UFC 235 headlining bout with Anthony Smith, which is slated to take place on March 2 in Las Vegas.

