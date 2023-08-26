UFC Singapore: Holloway vs Korean Zombie live results begin at a Special Early Start Time of 2 am PT / 5 am ET on Saturday, Aug. 26, on MMAWeekly.com.

UFC Singapore: Holloway vs. Korean Zombie Headline Bouts

The UFC Singapore event is headlined by the top featherweight in the UFC that doesn't have a belt. Since becoming a UFC champion, Max Holloway has only ever been beaten at featherweight by current titleholder Alexander Volkanovski. Outside of Volkanovski, Holloway has defeated every other featherweight thrown his way over the past decade. He'll look to keep that streak intact when he faces Chan Sung Jung, also known as "The Korean Zombie," in Singapore.

The Korean Zombie has also been entrenched amongst the UFC featherweight elites for more than a decade, though he has yet to hold gold. He lost in championship bids against former featherweight kingpin Jose Aldo and more recently to Volkanovski. An impressive win over Holloway would propel him immediately back into title talks.

The UFC Singapore co-main event features Top 10 ranked light heavyweights Anthony Smith and Ryan Spann in a fight to get back into the upper echelon of the division.

How to Watch UFC Singapore: Holloway vs. Korean Zombie

Main card begins at 5 am PT / 8 am ET on ESPN+

Preliminary card begins at 2 am PT / 5 am ET on ESPN+

NOTE: Click on the images with the yellow name plates at the bottom of the Fight Analytics window and drag until you see the fight you are interested in. Written results are located below the Fight Analytics window. Stats are updated in real time, courtesy of Fight Analytics.

UFC Singapore Live Results & Stats

UFC Singapore Results

UFC Singapore Main Card Results

Featherweight: Max Holloway def. Jung Chan-sung via KO at 0:23, R3

Light Heavyweight: Anthony Smith def. Ryan Spann via split decision (28–29, 29–28, 29–28)

Featherweight: Giga Chikadze def. Alex Caceres via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Bantamweight: Rinya Nakamura def.. Fernie Garcia via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)

Women's Flyweight: Erin Blanchfield vs. Taila Santos by unanimous decision (29–28, 29–28, 29–28)

Heavyweight: Junior Tafa def.. Parker Porter by KO (punch) at 1:24, R1

UFC Singapore Preliminary Card Results