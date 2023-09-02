UFC Paris Results: Gane vs. Spivak
The UFC Paris: Gane vs. Spivak fights take place at Accor Arena in Paris, France.
UFC Paris: Gane vs. Spivak Headline Bouts
The UFC Singapore event is headlined by a heavyweight battle between French fighter Ciryl Gane and Moldovan Sergey Spivak.
Gane is a former UFC heavyweight championship contender looking to get another crack at current champion Jon Jones. Spivak hasn't yet fought for UFC gold, but also has his eyes on the prize. He is currently seated at No. 7 in the UFC heavyweight rankings, while Gane holds the No. 2 spot.
The UFC Paris co-main event features former UFC strawweight champion Rose Namajunas, as she makes her flyweight debut opposite No. 2 ranked 125-pound female fighter and France's own Manon Fiorot.
How to Watch UFC Paris: Gane vs. Spivak
- Main card begins at 12 noon PT / 3 pm ET on ESPN+
- Preliminary card begins at 9 am PT / 12 noon ET on ESPN+
UFC Paris Live Results & Stats
UFC Paris Results
UFC Paris Main Card Results
- Heavyweight: Ciryl Gane defeated Sergey Spivak via TKO, Round 2 - 3:44
- Women’s Flyweight: Manon Fiorot defeated Rose Namajunas via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
- Lightweight: Benoît Saint-Denis defeated Thiago Moisés via TKO, Round 2 - 4:44
- Light Heavyweight: Volkan Oezdemir defeated Bogdan Guskov via submission (rear-naked choke), Round 1 - 3:46
- Bantamweight: William Gomis defeated Yanis Ghemmouri via TKO, Round 3, 2:20
- Featherweight: Morgan Charriere defeated Manolo Zecchini via KO, Round 1 - 3:51
UFC Paris Preliminary Card Results
- Taylor Lapilus defeated Caolán Loughran via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)
- Ange Loosa defeated Rhys McKee via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
- Nora Cornolle defeated Joselyne Edwards via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
- Farid Basharat defeated Kleydson Rodrigues via submission (arm triangle), Round 1 - 4:15
- Jacqueline Cavalcanti defeated Zarah Fairn via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)