UFC Paris: Gane vs. Spivak live results begin at a Special Early Start Time of 9 am PT / 12 noon ET on Saturday, Sept. 2, on MMAWeekly.com.

The UFC Paris: Gane vs. Spivak fights take place at Accor Arena in Paris, France.

UFC Paris: Gane vs. Spivak Headline Bouts

The UFC Singapore event is headlined by a heavyweight battle between French fighter Ciryl Gane and Moldovan Sergey Spivak.

Gane is a former UFC heavyweight championship contender looking to get another crack at current champion Jon Jones. Spivak hasn't yet fought for UFC gold, but also has his eyes on the prize. He is currently seated at No. 7 in the UFC heavyweight rankings, while Gane holds the No. 2 spot.

The UFC Paris co-main event features former UFC strawweight champion Rose Namajunas, as she makes her flyweight debut opposite No. 2 ranked 125-pound female fighter and France's own Manon Fiorot.

How to Watch UFC Paris: Gane vs. Spivak

Main card begins at 12 noon PT / 3 pm ET on ESPN+

Preliminary card begins at 9 am PT / 12 noon ET on ESPN+

UFC Paris Live Results & Stats

UFC Paris Results

UFC Paris Main Card Results

Heavyweight: Ciryl Gane defeated Sergey Spivak via TKO, Round 2 - 3:44

Women’s Flyweight: Manon Fiorot defeated Rose Namajunas via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Lightweight: Benoît Saint-Denis defeated Thiago Moisés via TKO, Round 2 - 4:44

Light Heavyweight: Volkan Oezdemir defeated Bogdan Guskov via submission (rear-naked choke), Round 1 - 3:46

Bantamweight: William Gomis defeated Yanis Ghemmouri via TKO, Round 3, 2:20



Featherweight: Morgan Charriere defeated Manolo Zecchini via KO, Round 1 - 3:51

UFC Paris Preliminary Card Results