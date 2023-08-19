UFC 292 live results begin at 3:30 pm PT / 6:30 pm ET on Saturday, Aug. 19, on MMAWeekly.com. The fights take place at TD Garden in Boston, Mass.

UFC 292: Sterling vs. O'Malley live results begin at 3:30 pm PT / 6:30 pm ET on Saturday, Aug. 19, on MMAWeekly.com. The fights take place at TD Garden in Boston, Mass.

UFC 292: Sterling vs. O'Malley Headline Bouts

The UFC 292 event is headlined by a battle for the UFC bantamweight belt currently held by champion Aljamain Sterling. He'll attempt to fend off Sean O'Malley, who rose through the ranks of the Dana White Contender Series and The Ultimate Fighter to title challenger.

The UFC 292 co-main event bout sees strawweight titleholder Zhang Weili put her belt on the line against Amanda Lemos.

How to Watch UFC 292: Sterling vs. O'Malley

Main card begins at 7 pm PT / 10 pm ET on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View

Preliminary card begins at 5 pm PT / 8 pm ET on ESPN+ and ESPN

Early prelims card begins at 3:30 pm PT / 6:30 pm ET on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass

UFC 292 Live Results & Stats

UFC 292 Results

UFC 292 Main Card Results

Bantamweight Title: Sean O'Malley defeated Aljamain Sterling via TKO, Round 2 - 0:51 for the UFC bantamweight title

Weili Zhang defeated Amanda Lemos via unanimous decision (50-43, 50-44, 49-45) to retain UFC women's strawweight title

Weili Zhang defeated Amanda Lemos via unanimous decision (50-43, 50-44, 49-45) to retain UFC women's strawweight title Welterweight: Ian Garry defeated Neil Magny via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-24)

Ian Garry defeated Neil Magny via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-24) Bantamweight: Mario Bautista defeated Da'Mon Blackshear via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Mario Bautista defeated Da'Mon Blackshear via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27) Bantamweight: Marlon Vera defeated Pedro Munhoz via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

UFC 292 Preliminary Card Results

Middleweight: Brad Tavares defeated Chris Weidman via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Brad Tavares defeated Chris Weidman via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) Middleweight: Gregory Rodrigues defeated Denis Tiuliulin via KO, Round 1 - 1:43

Gregory Rodrigues defeated Denis Tiuliulin via KO, Round 1 - 1:43 Lightweight (TUF Finale): Kurt Holobaugh defeated Austin Hubbard via submission (triangle), Round 2 - 2:39

Kurt Holobaugh defeated Austin Hubbard via submission (triangle), Round 2 - 2:39 Bantamweight (TUF Finale): Brad Katona defeated Cody Gibson via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

UFC 292 Early Prelims Results