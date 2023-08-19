UFC 292 Results: Sterling vs. O'Malley
UFC 292: Sterling vs. O'Malley live results begin at 3:30 pm PT / 6:30 pm ET on Saturday, Aug. 19, on MMAWeekly.com. The fights take place at TD Garden in Boston, Mass.
UFC 292: Sterling vs. O'Malley Headline Bouts
The UFC 292 event is headlined by a battle for the UFC bantamweight belt currently held by champion Aljamain Sterling. He'll attempt to fend off Sean O'Malley, who rose through the ranks of the Dana White Contender Series and The Ultimate Fighter to title challenger.
The UFC 292 co-main event bout sees strawweight titleholder Zhang Weili put her belt on the line against Amanda Lemos.
How to Watch UFC 292: Sterling vs. O'Malley
- Main card begins at 7 pm PT / 10 pm ET on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View
- Preliminary card begins at 5 pm PT / 8 pm ET on ESPN+ and ESPN
- Early prelims card begins at 3:30 pm PT / 6:30 pm ET on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass
UFC 292 Live Results & Stats
UFC 292 Results
UFC 292 Main Card Results
- Bantamweight Title: Sean O'Malley defeated Aljamain Sterling via TKO, Round 2 - 0:51 for the UFC bantamweight title
- Strawweight Title: Weili Zhang defeated Amanda Lemos via unanimous decision (50-43, 50-44, 49-45) to retain UFC women's strawweight title
- Welterweight: Ian Garry defeated Neil Magny via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-24)
- Bantamweight: Mario Bautista defeated Da'Mon Blackshear via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)
- Bantamweight: Marlon Vera defeated Pedro Munhoz via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
UFC 292 Preliminary Card Results
- Middleweight: Brad Tavares defeated Chris Weidman via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
- Middleweight: Gregory Rodrigues defeated Denis Tiuliulin via KO, Round 1 - 1:43
- Lightweight (TUF Finale): Kurt Holobaugh defeated Austin Hubbard via submission (triangle), Round 2 - 2:39
- Bantamweight (TUF Finale): Brad Katona defeated Cody Gibson via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)
UFC 292 Early Prelims Results
- Middleweight: Andre Petroski defeated Gerald Meerschaert via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)
- Women’s Flyweight: Natalia Silva defeated Andrea Lee via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)
- Women’s Flyweight: Karine Silva defeated Maryna Moroz via submission (guillotine), Round 1 - 4:59