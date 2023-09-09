Twitter reacts to Junior dos Santos vs. Fabricio Werdum

A rematch 15 years in the making took place in the main event at Gamebred MMA Bareknuckle 5. Junior dos Santos vs. Fabricio Werdum headlined the card in Florida.

In the first fight, dos Santos TKO'd Werdum in the second round, and in their bare-knuckle fight it didn't go quite the same way.

There was no second-round KO this time but Werdum was badly bloodied going into the third round. Unfortunately, fans looking for the knockout were disappointed when the low-energy fight went to a decision.

OFFICIAL RESULTS: Junior dos Santos defeated Fabricio Werdum via split decision (30-27, 30-27, 28-29)

Here's how Twitter reacted to the fight.

Full Gamebred MMA Bareknuckle 5 results

Joel Bauman defeated Maki Pitolo via TKO, Round 2 - 2:36

Joshua Weems defeated Irwin Rivera via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Ago Huskic defeated Brandon Davis via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Anthony Njokuani defeated Brandon Jenkins via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Joey Ruquet defeated Joe Penafiel via TKO, Round 2 - 3:01

Jhonasky Sojo defeated Tyler Hill via TKO, Round 1 - 4:52

Reggie Northrup defeated Cody Herbert via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27x2)

Shahzaib Rindh defeated Carlos Guerra via TKO, Round 1 - 2:40

Juan Alvarez defeated Christopher Wingate via submission (heel hook), Round 1 - 0:13