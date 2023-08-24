PFL Playoffs results: Final 2 PFL Finals matches decided

The PFL now has all six PFL Finals set ahead of the season finale in November.

The PFL hosted the last of its playoff events before heading to Washington D.C. in November.

Clay Collard vs. Olivier Aubin-Mercier for the lightweight PFL final

For the lightweights, 2022 champion Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Bruno Miranda was up first. Aubin-Mercier proved to be too tough for Miranda who was defeated in the scored round. OAM will advance to the PFL Playoffs again and face the winner of the main event.

And wow was the main event something special. It was a Fight of the Yer scrap between former UFC fan favorite Shane Burgos and Clay Collard. After three rounds they went to the scorecards and Collard finally advanced to the PFL Finals.

Magomed Magomedkerimov vs. Sadibou Sy for the welterweight PFL final

For the welterweights, the first man to advance was former champion Magomed Magomedkerimov who was able to edge replacement fighter, Solomon Renfro on the judge's scorecards. The other welterweight fight also went to decision, this time a split went the way of 2022 champion, Sadibou Sy who defeated Carlos Leal and will advance in hopes of becoming champion again in 2023.

PFL Full results:

MAIN CARD:

Clay Collard defeated Shane Burgos via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Olivier Aubin-Mercier defeated Bruno Miranda via TKO, Round 2 - 4:41

Sadibou Sy defeated Carlos Leal via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)

Magomed Magomedkerimov defeated Solomon Renfro via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Biaggio Ali Walsh defeated Ed Davis via TKO, Round 2 - 2:23

PRELIMINARY CARD:

Alexei Pergande defeated Shawn Stefanelli via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Mostafa Rashed Nada defeated Korey Kuppe via TKO, Round 1 - 1:55

Michelle Montague defeated Abby Montes via submission (rear-naked choke), Round 2 - 3:38

Abdullah Al-Qahtani defeated David Zelner via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-25)

John Caldone defeated Nathaniel Grimard via TKO – Round 1, 2:32