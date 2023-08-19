PFL Playoffs: Renan Ferreira vs. Maurice Greene results

Everything you need to know about the PFL Playoffs.

The second of three PFL Playoffs card has not gone as planned. Four fights were canceled in the week leading up to the card, but thankfully none of the playoff fights were affected.

After a lackluster preliminary card, the playoff bouts started with a first round submission. Marina Mokhnatkina woke up the New York crowd by forcing Amber Leibrock to tap and was the first semifinals to secure their spot in the finals on Friday night.

After that came the heavyweight men. Heavy favorite Denis Goltsov proved why he's the one to beat when he submit Jordan Heiderman in the very first round.

After that 2022 lightweight champion Larissa Pacheco made history when she broke her own KO record after finishing Olena Kolesnyk in just seconds.

The main event, Renan Ferreira kept the first round finish train going with a KO of Maurice Greene to advance to the finals.

MAIN CARD (ESPN, ESPN+, 9 p.m. ET)

Renan Ferreira defeated Maurice Greene via KO, Round 1, 4:46 – Ferreira advances to PFL Finals

Larissa Pacheco defeated Olena Kolesnyk via TKO, Round 1 - 0:14. Pacheco advances to PFL Finals

Denis Goltsov defeated Jordan Heiderman via submission (arm triangle choke) – 4:16- Goltsov advances to PFL Finals

Marina Mokhnatkina defeated Amber Leibrock via submission (armbar), Round 1 - 1:45 Mokhnatkina advances to PFL Finals

Nate Kelly defeated Damion Nelson via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)



PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 7:30 p.m. ET)