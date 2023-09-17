Noche UFC Live Results: Grasso vs. Shevchenko 2

Noche UFC live results – featuring Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko – begin at 4 pm PT / 7 pm ET on Saturday, Sept. 16, on MMAWeekly.com.

Noche UFC: Grasso vs. Shevchenko 2 live results begin at 4 pm PT / 7 pm ET on Saturday, Sept. 16, on MMAWeekly.com. The fights take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The event is headlined by an immediate rematch between UFC flyweight champion Alexa Grasso and the woman she took the belt from, Valentina Shevchenko. Grasso went into that first fight as a huge underdog, but submitted Shevchenko in the fourth round to earn the championship.

Grasso and Shevchenko each easily made weight and faced-off for their Noche UFC rematch.

Why is it called Noche UFC?

Noche is the Spanish word for night. So translated, Noche UFC literally means UFC Night. The event was dubbed Noche UFC because it is being held on Mexican Independence Day, the day in which Mexico declared its independence from Spain in 1810.

Noche UFC is one way the fight promotion is honoring fighters and fans from Mexican communities and/or of Mexican decent.

How to Watch Noche UFC: Grasso vs. Shevchenko 2

Main card begins at 7 pm PT / 10 pm ET on ESPN+

Preliminary card begins at 4 pm PT / 7 pm ET on ESPN+

NOTE: Click on the images with the yellow name plates at the bottom of the Fight Analytics window and drag until you see the fight you are interested in. Quick results are located below the Fight Analytics window. Stats are updated in real time, courtesy of Fight Analytics.

Noche UFC Live Results & Stats

Noche UFC Results

Noche UFC Main Card Results

Main Event - Flyweight Title: Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko declared a split draw (48-47, 48-47, 47-47), Alexa retains her flyweight title

Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko declared a split draw (48-47, 48-47, 47-47), Alexa retains her flyweight title Co-Main Event - Welterweight: Jack Della Maddalena defeated Kevin Holland via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)

Jack Della Maddalena defeated Kevin Holland via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29) Bantamweight: Raul Rosas Jr. defeated Terrence Mitchell via TKO, Round 1 - 0:54

Lightweight: Daniel Zellhuber defeated Christos Giagos via submission (anaconda choke), Round 2 - 3:26

Featherweight: Kyle Nelson defeated Fernando Padilla via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28,30-27)

Noche UFC Preliminary Card Results