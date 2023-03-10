Linton Vassell going for five in a row against familiar foe at Bellator 292

Though he only had one fight in 2022, heavyweight Linton Vassell rode the high off his victory in that bout for the whole year.

While his fight with Tim Johnson at Bellator 227 last April didn’t last past one round, it was a hectic fight and Vassell is happy he weathered the storm and managed to get the finish.

“It was a big win for me,” Vassell told MMAWeekly.com. “It was such a quick fight, for me to slip around, end up on top and ground and pounding (Johnson). We’re just going to continue on that path, on that train, and bring that into this fight on March 10.”

15 years and 30 fights into his pro MMA career, Vassell feels like he still learns new things, but he prefers to put emphasis on making sure what he does best is as sharp as it can be.

“Obviously I get a few new tools in, but honestly I like to keep what I’ve got, what I’m good at and make them the best tools that I’ve got,” said Vassell. “I just concentrate on them. For the most part I’m sticking to what I know and sharpening the tools that I’m good at.”

This Saturday in San Jose, California, Vassell (23-8) will look to get a win back when he rematches Valentin Moldavsky (11-2) in the main card heavyweight rematch of their fight from 2019 at the upcoming Bellator 292.

“We all know (Moldavsky) is very durable,” Vassell said. “He can go the distance. Obviously we’ve fought before, so I know what he brings to the table. But as long as I stick to my game plan and do what I can do and what I’m good at, and not make the same mistakes that I’ve made (I should come out on top this time.)”

Should Vassell pick up a win this Saturday it would be his fifth in a row. And while that could set him up for a big year in 2023, he’s choosing just to focus on what’s in front of him before anything else.

“I like to do things one at a time,” said Vassell. “I used to do things for the whole year, but I think when you do that, you spend the money you don’t have, you count the wins you don’t have, and then falls flat on your face you say that didn’t go the way you planned, and then you’re sort of warped back to reality. So I like to do things one at a time.

“I have a person in my way (in Moldavsky) and I have to beat him before anything else can work out.”

