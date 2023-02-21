Lina Lansberg announces retirement after UFC Vegas 69 loss

HOT OFF THE WIRE

February 21, 2023
On Saturday, 40-year-old Lina Lansberg stepped into the Octagon for the last time. Following her second-round submission loss to Mayra Bueno Silva, she announced her retirement.

“Thank you so much for all the love and support,” she wrote on Instagram. “This has been a hell of a ride and to start fighting is the best thing I’ve ever done. It has given me so so much. But now it’s time to move on. I’m done.”

Lansberg ends her career on a four-fight loss with an overall 10-8 MMA record. She made her UFC debut in 2016 when she faced Cris “Cyborg” Justino. After the loss to Justino, she would go win-loss until putting together her first back-to-back wins with victories over Tonya Evinger and Macy Chiasson in 2019.

