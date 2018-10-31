Like His Opponent, Jacare Souza Sees Title Shot on Horizon with UFC 230 Victory

Much like Chris Weidman, Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza believes that a title shot is on the horizon should he walk out of the Octagon with a victory at UFC 230.

Weidman was originally slated to fight Luke Rockhold on Saturday at Madison Square Garden, but a litany of injuries forced Rockhold out of the bout. The UFC moved swiftly, pulling Jacare from a scheduled bout with David Branch.

Now Weidman and Jacare hold the UFC 230 co-main event slot. The winner could be next in line for the winner of the upcoming middleweight title fight between TUF 28 coaches Robert Whittaker and Kelvin Gastelum, who are expected to fight in early 2019.

Jacare Souza: UFC 230 Open Workout

