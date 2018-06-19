HOT OFF THE WIRE
Men’s Lightweight MMA Top 10 Rankings (155-pound limit)

June 19, 2018
NoNo Comments

The MMAWeekly.com rankings list the Top 10 MMA fighters from around the world in each of the most widely accepted weight classes, as well as a Top 10 mixed pound-for-pound list ranking the best male and female fighters.

While former UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor garners the majority of headlines in the mixed martial arts world, his lack of defending the belt keeps him from sitting atop the Lightweight MMA Top 10 Rankings. That distinction now belongs to undisputed UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, who claimed the belt in Brooklyn, N.Y. Former interim UFC titleholder Tony Ferguson, who had to drop out of a fight with Nurmagomedov, also dropped a spot in the rankings.

Taken into consideration are a fighter’s performance in addition to win-loss record, head-to-head and common opponents, difficulty of opponents, and numerous other factors in what is the most comprehensive rankings system in the sport. The divisional rankings put a particular emphasis on recent results, while a fighter’s career, particularly if he or she has fought in multiple weight classes, adds considerable weight to the pound-for-pound ranking.

Fighters who are currently serving a drug-related suspension are not eligible for MMA Top 10 Rankings consideration until they have fought one time after the completion of said suspension.

Though we don’t have a strict timeline for fighters to compete, an athlete’s inactivity can also have an effect upon his or her MMA Top 10 Rankings consideration.

Men’s Lightweight MMA Top 10 Rankings

  1. Khabib Nurmagomedov
  2. Tony Ferguson
  3. Conor McGregor
  4. Eddie Alvarez
  5. Kevin Lee
  6. Dustin Poirier
  7. Michael Chandler
  8. Edson Barboza
  9. Justin Gaethje
  10. Al Iaquinta

*Previous ranking in parentheses

