Men’s Light Heavyweight MMA Top 10 Rankings (205-pound limit)

The MMAWeekly.com rankings list the Top 10 MMA fighters from around the world in each of the most widely accepted weight classes, as well as a Top 10 mixed pound-for-pound list ranking the best male and female fighters.
UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier is the current top-ranked 205-pounder in the Light Heavyweight MMA Top 10 Rankings. After having lost to Jon Jones late in 2017, but then having that bout nullified because of a Jones anti-doping violation, Cormier re-established himself as the UFC titleholder by taking out Volkan Oezdemir at UFC 220 in Boston.
Cormier is scheduled to make a trip up to heavyweight to challenge UFC champion Stipe Miocic at UFC 226 in July of 2018. He is currently coaching opposite Miocic on The Ultimate Fighter: Undefeated.
Jones is currently ineligible for the rankings as he is on suspension while his case is being adjudicated.
Taken into consideration are a fighter’s performance in addition to win-loss record, head-to-head and common opponents, difficulty of opponents, and numerous other factors in what is the most comprehensive rankings system in the sport. The divisional rankings put a particular emphasis on recent results, while a fighter’s career, particularly if he or she has fought in multiple weight classes, adds considerable weight to the pound-for-pound ranking.
Fighters who are currently serving a drug-related suspension are not eligible for MMA Top 10 Rankings consideration until they have fought one time after the completion of said suspension.
Though we don’t have a strict timeline for fighters to compete, an athlete’s inactivity can also have an effect upon his or her MMA Top 10 Rankings consideration.
Men’s Light Heavyweight MMA Top 10 Rankings
- Daniel Cormier
- Alexander Gustafsson
- Volkan Oezdemir
- Glover Teixeira
- Ryan Bader
- Phil Davis
- Ilir Latifi
- Jan Blachowicz
- Jimi Manuwa
- Ovince Saint Preux
*Previous ranking in parentheses