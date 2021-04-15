Light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz to face Glover Teixeira at UFC 266

HOT OFF THE WIRE
April 15, 2021
Light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz will put his title on the line for the second time at UFC 266 on Sept. 4 against top contender Glover Teixeira. UFC president Dana White broke the news on Wednesday to ESPN.

Blachowicz (28-8) won the vacant 205-pound title by defeating Dominick Reyes by knockout at UFC 253 in September. He defeated the title against middleweight champion Israel Adesanya at UFC 259 in March. The Polish champion handed Adesanya his first career loss.

Teixeira (32-7), a former title challenger, solidified his place as the top contender in the division by putting together a five-fight winning streak. During his recent run at the top of the division, Teixeira has earned two Performance of the Night bonuses.

While UFC 266 has a main event bout, the location and venue of the planned fight card hasn’t been disclosed.

