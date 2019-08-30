Li Jingliang’s Top 5 UFC Knockouts (video)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Check out the top five knockouts from Li Jingliang’s UFC career. Jingliang is riding a two-fight winning streak and has won seven of his last eight bouts. “The Leech” faces streaking Brazilian Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos in the UFC on ESPN+ 15 co-main event on Saturday.

Tune in for full UFC on ESPN+ 15: Andrade vs. Zhang live results from Shenzhen, China, on Aug. 31 on MMAWeekly.com. UFC strawweight champion Jessica Andrade will make the first defense of her title against Weili Zhang. Andrade is the favorite, but faces a tough fight with Zhang having the opportunity to become China’s first UFC champion.