LFA postpones all events through April

March 16, 2020
LAS VEGAS – LFA recently announced the postponement of LFA 84 in Arizona due the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The event was scheduled for this Friday, March 20th.

LFA officials have coordinated with government officials, state athletic commissions, and our venue partners over the past week to determine the best course of action.

After further review, LFA will also be postponing its April events, LFA 85 in Colorado (April 3rd) and LFA 86 in South Dakota (April 17th).

Due to the imminent threat of exacerbating the spread of the virus via large crowds at our live events, we have collectively determined that moving forward with these events would not be safe given the world’s current health crisis.

LFA 84, LFA 85, and LFA 86 will be postponed and rescheduled at later dates.

Providing a safe environment for our fans, fighters, and staff is our top priority.

Through public health agencies such as the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO), we are staying on top of the latest updates and developments as they occur. We are also in close communication with local public health officials to determine what additional safeguards may need to be implemented moving forward.

This is an evolving situation and any actions we take will be consistent with guidelines from these agencies.

Please continue to visit our website (LFA.com) to learn of any changes to the event schedule as they become available.

