LFA closes 2020 with two Phase 4 events

LAS VEGAS, NV – LFA implemented Phase 3 of its 2020 comeback amid the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic by hosting three action-packed MMA events in the state of Kansas. The third and final event of Phase 3 takes place this Friday.

Phase 4 will start in November and ends in December as LFA rounds out its 2020 calendar year with two more events in the Sunflower State.

LFA 95: Browne vs. Estrázulas takes place Friday, November 20th. The main event will feature a lightweight world title fight between BJJ black belts and promotional standouts Nick “Nyquil” Browne and Arthur Estrázulas.

LFA 96: Mendonça vs. Dagvadorj takes place Friday, December 4th. The main event will feature a welterweight world title fight between surging Brazilian stalwart Maycon Mendonça and top undefeated Mongolian prospect Batsumberel Dagvadorj.

These events will both take place at the Hartman Arena in Park City, Kansas, which is a suburb of Wichita. There will be a limited number of tickets available for sale for these events. Please follow Hartman Arena (@HartmanArena) and LFA (@LFAfighting) on social media for updates on pricing and on-sale dates. These events will be available worldwide on UFC FIGHT PASS® at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT.

“We are excited to close out our 2020 calendar with two more events in Kansas,” stated LFA CEO Ed Soares. “Both events in Phase 4 will be headlined by world title fights. Nick Browne and Arthur Estrázulas have been dominant fighting for us. They are world-class BJJ black belts that also love to trade big shots on the feet. They will fight for our vacant lightweight title at LFA 95 on the Friday before Thanksgiving. We then return two weeks later on December 4th. Maycon Mendonça has won four consecutive fights for us and has not lost in nearly three years. He will fight top undefeated Mongolian prospect Batsumberel Dagvadorj for the vacant welterweight title at LFA 96.”

LFA 95: Browne vs. Estrázulas (Friday, November 20)

Main Card available worldwide on UFC FIGHT PASS®:

Main Event | Lightweight Title Bout (155 lb)- Nick Browne (10-1) vs. Arthur Estrázulas (12-4)

Co-Main Event | Light-Heavyweight Bout (205 lb)- Myron Dennis (17-7) vs. Dylan Potter (9-4)

Middleweight Bout (185 lb)- Alex Pereira (2-1) vs. Thomas Powell (4-4)

Flyweight Bout (125 lb)- Victor Altamirano (7-1) vs. Lloyd McKinney (14-6)

Featherweight Bout (145 lb)- Natan Levy (4-0) vs. Bruno Souza (7-1)

Featherweight Bout (145 lb)- Michael Stack (4-1) vs. Jordan Mapa (3-2)

Women’s Strawweight Bout (115 lb)- Tabatha Ricci (3-0) vs. Flore Hani (2-1)

LFA 95 Preliminary Card available on the LFA Facebook Page:

Heavyweight Bout (265 lb)- Jordan Heiderman (2-0) vs. Mauricio Blanco (2-0)

LFA 96: Mendonça vs. Dagvadorj (Friday, December 4)

Currently Announced Main Card available worldwide on UFC FIGHT PASS®:

Main Event | Welterweight Title Bout (170 lb)- Maycon Mendonça (10-4) vs. Batsumberel Dagvadorj (7-0)

Bantamweight Bout (135 lb)- Mo Miller (4-0) vs. Regivaldo Carvalho (5-2)

Welterweight Bout (170 lb)- Mark Martin (4-1) vs. Matthew Colquhoun (8-4)

Women’s Flyweight Bout (125 lb)- Lisa Mauldin (3-2) vs. Mitzi Merry (2-1)

Lightweight Bout (155 lb)- Kyle Frost (4-0) vs. William Starks (3-1)

The LFA 96 Preliminary Card will be available on the LFA Facebook Page