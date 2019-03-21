LFA announces busy schedule with four events set for May

Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA) CEO Ed Soares announced on Wednesday that the promotion will have a busy month of May with four action-packed MMA events in Colorado, Utah, Missouri and Minnesota. Full Fight Cards and further information about LFA 65, 66, 67 & 68 will be announced soon. The entire main card of all LFA events will be televised live and nationwide on AXS TV.

LFA 65 takes place Friday, May 3rd at the Dobson Arena in Vail, Colorado. In May of 2018 LFA made history by producing the first nationally televised MMA event from the world famous resort town. Vail has been the home to many world class sporting events including the Alpine World Championships, Freestyle World Championships and the Burton US Open. The LFA will continue that tradition when it returns on Friday May 3rd.

LFA 66 takes place Friday, May 10th at the Maverik Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. LFA 66 will be the first LFA event to take place in the state of Utah. The Maverik Center is the home of the ECHL’s Utah Grizzlies. The Maverik Center gained international acclaim and exposure as the host venue for the Ice Hockey Championships at the 2002 Olympic Winter Games. On May 10th, the LFA will bring the top prospects in the sport of MMA to the beehive state.