LFA 65 Results & Highlights: Brandon Royval sinks a quick armbar on Joby Sanchez

(Video courtesy of AXS TV Fights | Viewing may be limited due to broadcast rights restrictions)

The LFA flyweight division took center stage on Friday night amid the peaks of the Rocky Mountains in Vail, Colo. Brandon Royval made short work of UFC veteran Joby Sanchez, sinking an armbar at the 3:17 mark of the first round in the LFA 65 headliner.

Not to be outdone by Royval, featherweight fighter Joanderson Brito set the bar too high for the main event to clear, as he knocked out Chepe Mariscal in their LFA 65 co-main event bout.

LFA will make its first trip to Utah on May 10. LFA 66 features a high-stakes featherweight showdown when UFC veteran Tyler Diamond (9-1) squares off with top undefeated prospect Jon Neal (10-0). The co-main event of LFA 66 will bring a welterweight showdown to the Salt Lake City metro area when Utah MMA pioneer Josh “The People’s Warrior” Burkman returns to his hometown to battle fellow UFC veteran William “Patolino” Macário. LFA 66: Diamon vs. Neal takes place on Friday, May 10 at The Maverick Center. The entire main card will be televised live and nationwide on AXS TV at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT.

LFA 65: Royval vs. Sanchez Results

Main Event – Flyweight Fight – Brandon Royval (9-4) submitted Joby Sanchez (12-5) with an armbar at 3:17 in round one.

Co-Main Event – Featherweight Fight – Joanderson Brito (11-2-1) knocked out Chepe Mariscal (9-4, 1 NC) at 0:44 in round one.

Featherweight Fight – Matt Jones (8-3) defeated Youssef Zalal (6-2) via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28).

Strawweight Fight – Pauline Macias (3-0) defeated Sarah Shell (1-2) via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 29-28).

Middleweight Fight – Adam Stroup (14-5) defeated Hayward Charles (16-13) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27).

Bantamweight Fight – Adam Martinez (6-2) submitted Cory Galloway (11-10) via guillotine choke at 2:35 in round three.

(Photo courtesy of Sean F. Boggs / Legacy Fighting Alliance)