LFA 64 Park vs. Jackson Preview: Lightweight title on tap

The main event of LFA 64 will feature a lightweight title fight between Sheriff’s Deputy Harvey “Fightbot” Park and fellow top prospect Demarques “Scrap Iron” Jackson. The top contenders were originally vying for the interim lightweight title, but the fight was elevated to undisputed status when champion Austin Hubbard was signed by the UFC.

LFA 64: Park vs. Jackson takes place Friday, April 26 at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The entire main card will be televised live and nationwide on AXS TV at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT.

“Harvey Park and Demarques Jackson will now fight for the undisputed LFA lightweight title at LFA 64,” stated promotion president Ed Soares. “They were originally going to fight for the interim lightweight title, but our champion Austin Hubbard was just signed by the UFC. We will now return to South Dakota with the undisputed LFA lightweight championship on the line.”