LFA 61 Results & Highlights: Brendan Allen defends middleweight title

February 25, 2019
(Video courtesy of AXS TV Fights | Viewing may be limited due to broadcast rights restrictions)

LFA middleweight champion Brendan Allen made a successful first defense of his middleweight title on Friday in Prior Lake, Minn.

Heading into his main event bout with Moses Murrietta, Allen was hoping that this would be the fight to put him on the radar of the big leagues. Though he didn’t get a spectacular finish, Allen dominated from bell to bell with scores of 50-43, 50-43, and 50-42, earning a unanimous decision.

LFA 62 features a world title fight when LFA bantamweight champion Miles “Chapo” Johns defends his title for the first time against fellow top undefeated prospect Vince “The Anomaly” Cachero. LFA 62: Johns vs. Cachero takes place on Friday, March 22 at The Bomb Factory in Dallas, Texas. The entire main card will be televised live and nationwide on AXS TV at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT.

LFA 61: Allen vs. Murietta Results

  • Main Event – Middleweight Title Fight –  Brendan Allen (10-3) defeated Moses Murrietta (8-2) via unanimous decision (50-43, 50-43, 50-42).
  • Featherweight Fight – Nate Jennerman (13-4) by defeated  Ken Beverly (8-4)  majority decision (28-26, 28-26, 27-27)
  • Flyweight Fight – Sid Bice (9-2) defeated Lloyd McKinney (13-6) via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).
  • Featherweight Fight – Jake Childers (6-0) defeated Josh Marsh (5-2)  via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).
  • Welterweight Fight – Nick Ammerman (5-1) defeated Dionisio Ramirez (7-5) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27).

(Photo courtesy of Legacy Fighting Alliance and Jesse Kelley)

