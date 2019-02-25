LFA 61 Results & Highlights: Brendan Allen defends middleweight title

(Video courtesy of AXS TV Fights | Viewing may be limited due to broadcast rights restrictions)

LFA middleweight champion Brendan Allen made a successful first defense of his middleweight title on Friday in Prior Lake, Minn.

Heading into his main event bout with Moses Murrietta, Allen was hoping that this would be the fight to put him on the radar of the big leagues. Though he didn’t get a spectacular finish, Allen dominated from bell to bell with scores of 50-43, 50-43, and 50-42, earning a unanimous decision.

LFA 61: Allen vs. Murietta Results

Main Event – Middleweight Title Fight – Brendan Allen (10-3) defeated Moses Murrietta (8-2) via unanimous decision (50-43, 50-43, 50-42).

Featherweight Fight – Nate Jennerman (13-4) by defeated Ken Beverly (8-4) majority decision (28-26, 28-26, 27-27)

Flyweight Fight – Sid Bice (9-2) defeated Lloyd McKinney (13-6) via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).

Featherweight Fight – Jake Childers (6-0) defeated Josh Marsh (5-2) via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).

Welterweight Fight – Nick Ammerman (5-1) defeated Dionisio Ramirez (7-5) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27).

(Photo courtesy of Legacy Fighting Alliance and Jesse Kelley)