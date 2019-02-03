LFA 59 Results & Highlights: Fireworks Lit Up the Night in Phoenix

HOT OFF THE WIRE

February 3, 2019
(Video courtesy of AXS TV Fights | Viewing may be limited due to broadcast rights restrictions)

Friday’s LFA 59: Michaud vs. Aguilera marked back-to-back weeks chock full of excitement for Legacy Fighting Alliance.

In the main event, UFC veteran David Michaud dropped Christian Aguilera multiple times in the first round before the referee finally stopped the action, awarding Michaud the victory by TKO.
 
Earlier in the night, Kyler Phillips (6-1) landed a head kick KO to defeate Emeka Ifekandu (6-3) in the first round.

LFA 59 took place on Friday, Feb. 1, at Comerica Theatre in Phoenix, Az.

LFA 60 will bring a light-heavyweight title fight to the Des Moines metro area when Lithuanian standout Julius Anglickas squares off with undefeated former Oregon State football player Clayton York. LFA 60 – Anglickas vs. York takes place Friday, February 15th at the 7 Flags Event Center in Clive, Iowa. The main card will be televised live and nationwide on AXS TV.

LFA 59: Michaud vs. Aguilera Results

  • Main Event – Welterweight Fight – David Michaud (15-4) defeated Christian Aguilera (11-6) via TKO at 4:14 in the first round.
  • Co-Main Event – 175 Pound Catchweight Fight – Jared Gooden (13-2) defeated Steven Newell (9-1) via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27).
  • Middleweight Fight – Daniel Madrid (16-6) submitted Seth Baczynski (22-15) with a guillotine choke at 2:54 in round one.
  • Bantamweight Fight – Kevin Natividad (8-1) defeated  Andy Perez (9-8) via split decision (28-29, 29-27, 29-28)
  • Bantamweight Fight – Kyler Phillips (6-1) knocked out  Emeka Ifekandu (6-3) (head kick) at 2:30 in round one.
  • Bantamweight Fight – Hunter Azure (5-0) defeated Jaime Hernandez (4-3) via TKO (punches) at 2:15 in round one.

(Photo courtesy of Legacy Fighting Alliance and Amy Kaplan)

