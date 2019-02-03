LFA 59 Results & Highlights: Fireworks Lit Up the Night in Phoenix

(Video courtesy of AXS TV Fights | Viewing may be limited due to broadcast rights restrictions)
Friday’s LFA 59: Michaud vs. Aguilera marked back-to-back weeks chock full of excitement for Legacy Fighting Alliance.
LFA 59 took place on Friday, Feb. 1, at Comerica Theatre in Phoenix, Az.
LFA 60 will bring a light-heavyweight title fight to the Des Moines metro area when Lithuanian standout Julius Anglickas squares off with undefeated former Oregon State football player Clayton York. LFA 60 – Anglickas vs. York takes place Friday, February 15th at the 7 Flags Event Center in Clive, Iowa. The main card will be televised live and nationwide on AXS TV.
LFA 59: Michaud vs. Aguilera Results
- Main Event – Welterweight Fight – David Michaud (15-4) defeated Christian Aguilera (11-6) via TKO at 4:14 in the first round.
- Co-Main Event – 175 Pound Catchweight Fight – Jared Gooden (13-2) defeated Steven Newell (9-1) via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27).
- Middleweight Fight – Daniel Madrid (16-6) submitted Seth Baczynski (22-15) with a guillotine choke at 2:54 in round one.
- Bantamweight Fight – Kevin Natividad (8-1) defeated Andy Perez (9-8) via split decision (28-29, 29-27, 29-28)
- Bantamweight Fight – Kyler Phillips (6-1) knocked out Emeka Ifekandu (6-3) (head kick) at 2:30 in round one.
- Bantamweight Fight – Hunter Azure (5-0) defeated Jaime Hernandez (4-3) via TKO (punches) at 2:15 in round one.
(Photo courtesy of Legacy Fighting Alliance and Amy Kaplan)