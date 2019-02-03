LFA 59 Results & Highlights: Fireworks Lit Up the Night in Phoenix

(Video courtesy of AXS TV Fights | Viewing may be limited due to broadcast rights restrictions)

Friday’s LFA 59: Michaud vs. Aguilera marked back-to-back weeks chock full of excitement for Legacy Fighting Alliance.

In the main event, UFC veteran David Michaud dropped Christian Aguilera multiple times in the first round before the referee finally stopped the action, awarding Michaud the victory by TKO.

Earlier in the night, Kyler Phillips (6-1) landed a head kick KO to defeate Emeka Ifekandu (6-3) in the first round.

LFA 59 took place on Friday, Feb. 1, at Comerica Theatre in Phoenix, Az.

LFA 59: Michaud vs. Aguilera Results

Main Event – Welterweight Fight – David Michaud (15-4) defeated Christian Aguilera (11-6) via TKO at 4:14 in the first round.

Co-Main Event – 175 Pound Catchweight Fight – Jared Gooden (13-2) defeated Steven Newell (9-1) via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27).

Middleweight Fight – Daniel Madrid (16-6) submitted Seth Baczynski (22-15) with a guillotine choke at 2:54 in round one.

Bantamweight Fight – Kevin Natividad (8-1) defeated Andy Perez (9-8) via split decision (28-29, 29-27, 29-28)

Bantamweight Fight – Kyler Phillips (6-1) knocked out Emeka Ifekandu (6-3) (head kick) at 2:30 in round one.

Bantamweight Fight – Hunter Azure (5-0) defeated Jaime Hernandez (4-3) via TKO (punches) at 2:15 in round one.

(Photo courtesy of Legacy Fighting Alliance and Amy Kaplan)