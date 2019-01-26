LFA 58 Results & Highlights: Knockouts Galore!

HOT OFF THE WIRE
(Video courtesy of AXS TV Fights | Viewing may be limited due to broadcast rights restrictions)

Friday’s LFA 58: Park vs. Willis was full of knockouts.

Less than two minutes into the main event, top lightweight prospect Harvey Park (11-2) scored a TKO victory over Jaleel Willis (9-3).
 
Featherweight Toninho Marajo (9-4) added a seventh first-round finish to his record, landing a flying knee knockout against Vince Fricilone (8-2) in the first round.
 
In his LFA debut, lightweight Flavian Pilgrim (5-1) landed a counter punch to knock out Sherwin Price (5-2) in the first round.

LFA 58 took place on Friday, Jan. 25, at Route 66 Casino Hotel in Albuquerque, N.M.

Legacy Fighting Alliance returns to action next week on Friday, Feb. 1, with LFA 59: Michaud vs. Aguilera at the Comerica Theatre in Phoenix, Arizona. The main card will be televised live on AXS TV at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT.

LFA 58: Park vs. Willis Results

  • Main Event – Lightweight Fight – Harvey Park (11-2) defeated Jaleel Willis (9-3) by TKO at 3:17 in round one.
  • Co-Main Event – Flyweight Fight – Joby Sanchez (12-4) defeated Demetrius Wilson (6-3) via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27).
  • Lightweight Fight – Fernando Padilla (12-3) defeated Donald Sanchez (32-19) via TKO at 1:27 in round two.
  • Featherweight Fight – Toninho Marajo (9-4) knocked out Vince Fricilone (8-2) at 0:40 in round one.
  • Lightweight Fight – Flavian Pilgrim (5-1) knocked out Sherwin Price (5-2) at 0:50 in round one.
  • Welterweight Fight – Maycon Mendoca (7-4) defeated Josh Moreno (4-1) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28).
  • Featherweight Fight – Natan Levy (3-0) defeated Henry Barahona (3-4) via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28 29-28).

(Photo courtesy of Legacy Fighting Alliance and Franklin Romero)

