LFA 56 Results & Highlights: Austin Hubbard Claims Gold With Final-Minute Knockout

(Video courtesy of AXS TV Fights | Viewing may be limited due to broadcast rights restrictions)

Friday’s LFA 56: Hubbard vs. Mota provided all the suspense of an epic thriller.

Austin Hubbard (10-2) and Killys Mota (11-1) fought a back-and-forth battle for the vacant LFA Lightweight Championship in the night’s headliner, with Hubbard winning by TKO, but making fans wait for it until the final seconds of the fight.

LFA 56 took place on Friday, Dec. 7, at the Mystic Lake Center in Prior Lake, Minn.

Legacy Fighting Alliance closed out 2018 with LFA 56. It was the fight promotion’s busiest year ever, but has yet to unveil details for its 2019 schedule.

LFA 56: Hubbard vs. Mota Results

Main Event – Lightweight Title Fight – Austin Hubbard (10-2) vs. Killys Mota (11-1) via TKO at 4:45 in round five.

Co-Main event – Catchweight Fight (165 Pounds) – Demarques Jackson (10-2) submitted Bobby Lee (9-3) via guillotine choke at 2:11 in round one.

Welterweight Fight – Jonathon Thomson (9-4) defeated Ange Loosa (6-1) via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 27-29).

Light Heavyweight Fight – Alton Cunningham (7-1) defeated Erick Murray Jr. (4-2) via TKO at 1:53 in round two.

Featherweight Fight – Youssef Zalal (6-0) submitted Steven Merrill (5-4, 1 NC) via D’Arce choke at 3:22 in round one.

Dante Schiro (3-0) submitted Robert Gidron (4-2) via arm triangle choke at 2:25 in round one

(Photo courtesy of Legacy Fighting Alliance and Jesse Kelley)