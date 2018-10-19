LFA 56 Features Lightweight Title Bout in Final Event of 2018

LFA CEO Ed Soares recently announced that the promotion will celebrate its year-end event in Minnesota by crowning a new lightweight champion at LFA 56. This event will conclude a stellar 2018 for LFA, which consisted of 27 events that took place coast-to-coast, across all four contiguous U.S. time zones, and were televised live and nationwide on AXS TV.

The main event of LFA 56 will feature a lightweight title fight when Midwest powerhouse Austin Hubbard faces top undefeated Brazilian prospect Killys Mota for the vacant strap. LFA 56 – Hubbard vs. Mota takes place Friday, December 7th at the new Mystic Lake Center in Prior Lake, Minnesota.

“I am excited to bring our year-end event at the world-class Mystic Lake Center in Minnesota”, stated Soares. “LFA has enjoyed two incredible years since the merger of RFA and Legacy created our promotion. LFA 56 will punctuate year number two in style. It will be the fourth nationally televised MMA event to take place inside Mystic Lake’s new world-class facility in 2018. Mystic Lake has been a wonderful partner and it will now host the LFA lightweight world title fight between Austin Hubbard and Killys Mota on December 7th.”

Hubbard (9-2) returns to the LFA Octagon fresh off the most impressive win of his career. That win took place in his LFA debut in May against fellow top prospect Harvey Park. The fight took place at LFA 39 in Vail, Colorado. The resort town is over 8,000 feet above sea level and the event broke AXS TV’s record for the highest elevated event in network history. The 26-year-old Illinois native, that currently trains at Elevation Fight Team in Denver, was able to withstand the thin air and won a war of attrition against the talented New Mexico based Sheriff’s Deputy, who was riding a 7-fight win streak. Hubbard earned a shot at the vacant title with that gritty performance and will now travel back home to the Midwest with his sights set on becoming LFA’s second lightweight champion.

Mota (11-0) will get his LFA title shot after doing what every fighter dreams of achieving after their first 11 pro fights. That would be attaining a perfect 11-0 record. During the course of that streak, Mota famously knocked out UFC and PRIDE legend Akihiro Gono in his native Brazil. However, it was his most recent win that was his most important win. That came in his LFA debut in June against fellow top prospect Bobby Lee. The 27-year-old Glover Teixeira protégé stopped Lee just 21-seconds into the second round of their fight at LFA 41. The win came via Guillotine Choke after Mota battered Lee with his impressive Muay Thai arsenal. The win also came four weeks after Hubbard’s LFA debut win. Now their paths will finally meet at LFA 56 with the LFA lightweight title on the line.

LFA 56 Fight Card

(Televised on AXS TV at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT)