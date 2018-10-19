LFA 55 Features Bantamweight Championship Doubleheader to Close Out November

LFA CEO Ed Soares recently announced that the promotion will crown a bantamweight king and queen with a championship doubleheader when the promotion returns to Dallas in November.

The main event of LFA 55 will feature a bantamweight title fight when top undefeated prospect Miles Johns battles fellow top contender Adrian Yanez for the vacant title. The co-headliner will feature a women’s bantamweight title fight when regional queenpin Sarah “Too Sweet” Alpar faces Panamanian superstar Joselyne “La Pantera” Edwards for the inaugural title. LFA 55 – Johns vs. Yanez takes place this Friday, November 30th at The Bomb Factory in Dallas, Texas.

“I am excited to bring a championship doubleheader to the birthplace of LFA,” stated Soares. “We will crown a bantamweight king and queen when we return to Dallas on November 30th. Miles Johns and Adrian Yanez are two of our most talented prospects. They will meet for the vacant bantamweight title in the main event of LFA 55. We will also crown the inaugural women’s bantamweight champion when Sarah Alpar faces Joselyne Edwards in the co-headliner of LFA55.”

Johns (7-0) heads into this title fight looking to punctuate what has been a sterling career to this point. The Kansas native, who now calls Dallas home, will get the chance to win LFA gold and run his record to 8-0. That would position him as the undisputed top bantamweight prospect in the world. The powerhouse known as “Chapo” earned his fearsome nickname for his ruthless demeanor inside the Octagon. The 24-year-old Fortis MMA standout has won his last three fights for LFA and Legacy FC (before the merger), which includes a statement submission win over fellow top undefeated prospect Eric Ellington at LFA 40. Johns will now up the ante looking for a title winning performance in his first headlining bout for the promotion at LFA 55.

Yanez (7-2) is a Houstonian and fellow LFA standout that will be looking to play spoiler in a long sporting rivalry between Dallas and Houston, which is known as the I-45 Rivalry. Yanez, like Johns, gew up in the promotion. After enjoying a fantastic amateur career for Legacy FC (before the merger), Yanez continued his success as a pro. That includes winning his last two fights for LFA in emphatic fashion. They were the types of fights that coaches, fans, and promoters recognize as special moments in a young fighter’s career. The moments where a fighter transforms from a once promising prospect into a legit title contender. The 24-year-old Metro Fight Club standout now looks to take the next obvious step by becoming champion at LFA 55.

TRENDING > Cat Zingano Moves to Featherweight, Faces Megan Anderson at UFC 232

Alpar (7-4) has been a force in women’s MMA since making her professional debut seven and a half years ago. The Oklahoman known as “Too Sweet” has been anything but sweet to her opposition. The 27-year-old most recently earned a regional title by stopping top Paraguayan prospect Pamela Boveda Aguirre via first round TKO. The win gave Alpar two regional titles to go along with a marquee win over Jocelyn Jones-Lybarger earlier in her career. Jones-Lybarger went on to fight for the UFC after wining RFA gold. Alpar will now look to pave a similar path. That journey begins with a shot at the inaugural LFA women’s bantamweight title at LFA 55.

Edwards (8-1) is widely considered the top women’s bantamweight prospect in Latin America. “La Pantera” has been unbeatable over the last three years, which includes seven consecutive wins. The 23-year-old has seven stoppage victories in her eight career wins, which includes a 57-second TKO win over Bellator vet Jessica Middleton in May and a second round armbar win over RFA vet Brenda Gonzales last month. The two wins also earned her a pair of regional titles. Now that Edwards and Alpar are both champ-champs on the regional scene, they will look to go all-in with the inaugural LFA women’s title and #1 women’s bantamweight prospect status on the line.

LFA 55 Fight Card

(Televised on AXS TV at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT)