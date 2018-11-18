LFA 54 Results & Highlights: Sabina Mazo Dominates in Flyweight Title Defense

(Video courtesy of AXS TV Fights | Viewing may be limited due to broadcast rights restrictions)

Friday’s LFA 54: Mazo vs. Yariwaki was headlined by women’s flyweight champion Sabina Mazo (6-0), who dominated challenger Carol Yariwaki (7-3) for five rounds to win a unanimous decision victory (50-45, 50-44, 50-44).

In the night’s co-main event, Moses Murrietta landed a highlight-reel knockout against Sidiah Parker (19-8) in the second round, while rising middleweight star Kailan Hill (4-0) scored an 11-second spinning back-fist knockout against Andre Walker (4-2) in early action.

Legacy Fighting Alliance returns to Dallas for LFA 55 featuring a bantamweight title fight when top undefeated prospect Miles Johns battles fellow top contender Adrian Yanez for the vacant title. The co-headliner will feature a women’s bantamweight title fight when regional queenpin Sarah “Too Sweet” Alpar faces Panamanian superstar Joselyne “La Pantera” Edwards for the inaugural title on Friday, Nov. 30 at The Bomb Factory.

LFA 54: Mazo vs. Yariwaki Results

Main Event – Flyweight Title Fight – Sabina Mazo (6-0) defeated Carol Yariwaki (7-3) by unanimous decision (50-45, 50-44. 50-44).

Middleweight Fight – Moses Murrietta (8-1) knocked out Sidiah Parker (19-8) at 4:33 in round two.

Bantamweight Fight – Vince Cachero (6-0) defeated Joe Murphy (8-5) via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).

Lightweight Fight – Jacob Rosales (10-4) defeated Ricardo Seixas (7-2) via TKO (punches) at 1:56 in round one.

Heavyweight Fight – Irvins Ayala (2-0) defeated Mitchell Sipe (4-1) via TKO (doctor stoppage) at 1:04 in round one.

Middleweight Fight – Kailan Hill (4-0) knocked out Andre Walker (4-2) via spinning back-fist at 0:11 in round one.

(Photo courtesy of Legacy Fighting Alliance and Amy Kaplan)