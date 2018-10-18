Women’s Flyweight Title Fight Headlines LFA 54

LFA CEO Ed Soares announced recently that LFA will return to southern California in November with a women’s flyweight title fight headlining LFA 54.

The main event of LFA 54 will bring a highly anticipated women’s world title fight to Orange County. The headliner will see undefeated LFA women’s flyweight champion Sabina “Colombian Queen” Mazo defend her title against BJJ black belt and Brazilian stalwart Caroline “Japa” Yariwaki. LFA 54 – Mazo vs. Yariwaki takes place Friday, November 16th at Costa Mesa Hall at the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa, California.

“I am excited to bring the LFA women’s flyweight championship to southern California”, stated Soares. “This will be our sixth show in my home state of California. Sabina Mazo is excited to defend her title in her adopted hometown after she recently had an opponent pull out just a few days before her last fight. Mazo will now face top Brazilian prospect Caroline “Japa” Yariwaki at LFA 54.”

Mazo (5-0) is the 21-year-old LFA women’s flyweight champion. The Colombian wunderkind signed with LFA when she was 19-years-old and took the MMA world by storm in 2017. She burst on to the global scene three weeks after her 20th birthday at LFA 9. This happened when she knocked out 82nd Airborne Army veteran Jamie Thorton with a jaw-dropping head kick that went viral on mainstream media and MMA media outlets alike. The Kings MMA product doubled-down in her sophomore appearance for LFA by knocking out Minnesota National Guard member Linsey Williams with a nearly identical first round head kick at LFA 23. The “Colombian Queen” finally received her crown this past April. The title winning performance came courtesy of a unanimous decision over Shannon Sinn at LFA 37, which saw Mazo provide a brilliant display boxing and clinch work, as well as her signature Muay Thai skills. The Medellín, Colombia native now looks to begin her reign as champion with another masterful performance at LFA 54.

TRENDING > Daniel Cormier: ‘I’m Not Afraid of Stipe Miocic, Why Would I Be?’

Yariwaki (7-2) will be making her highly-anticipated international MMA debut after building a name for herself in her home country of Brazil. The 31-year-old is a second degree black belt in Jiu-Jitsu that just celebrated seven years of being a black belt in her country’s most famous martial art on October 7th. Her head coach is her husband Werique Silva, who is a black belt in the Chinese martial art of Sanda. Yariwaki has a purple belt in Sanda and has used her well-rounded skill set to gain a reputation as a relentless finisher in her native Brazil. The Strong Team co-founder made her professional debut in 2016 and has earned 7 wins in her career, while finishing 86% of those opponents. Yariwaki is known by her nickname “Japa”, because she was born in Brazil to Japanese descendants just like fellow Belém, Brazil native Lyoto Machida. Yariwaki will look to follow her fellow Belemense’s success in the sport by capturing LFA gold. History will also be made at LFA 54 as Mazo vs. Yariwaki will be the first women’s bout to headline and LFA event.

LFA 54 Fight Card

(Televised on AXS TV at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT)