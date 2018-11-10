HOT OFF THE WIRE
UFC Denver Zombie vs Rodriguez Live Results

featuredUFC Denver Results: Korean Zombie vs. Rodriguez (Full Results and Live Fight Stats)

Kevin Belingon def Bibiano Fernandez - ONE Heart of the Lion

featuredKevin Belingon Snaps Bibiano Fernandes’ Eight-Year Winning Streak at ONE: Heart of the Lion

Chan Sung Jung (aka The Korean Zombie)

featuredUFC Fight Night 139 Main Event Set Following Friday’s Official Weigh-in; Two Fighters Miss

Henry Cejudo UFC 227 post-fight with belt

featuredT.J. Dillashaw vs. Henry Cejudo for Flyweight Title Targeted for UFC 233

LFA 53 Results & Highlights: Casey Kenney Dominates En Route to Flyweight Gold

November 10, 2018
NoNo Comments

(Video courtesy of AXS TV Fights | Viewing may be limited due to broadcast rights restrictions)

Friday’s LFA 53: Royval vs. Kenney was headlined by Casey Kenney’s (9-2-1) dominant performance in the main event, defeating Brandon Royval (8-4) by unanimous decision to claim the interim flyweight title.

TRENDING > Miesha Tate Explains Her New Role with ONE Championship

Legacy Fighting Alliance makes a quick return with LFA 54, which will bring a highly anticipated women’s world title fight to Orange County. The headliner will see undefeated LFA women’s flyweight champion Sabina “Colombian Queen” Mazo defend her title against BJJ black belt and Brazilian stalwart Caroline “Japa” Yariwaki on Friday, Nov. 16 at Costa Mesa Hall at the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa, Calif.

LFA 53: Royval vs. Kenney Results

  • Main Event – Interim Flyweight Title Fight –  Casey Kenney (9-2-1) defeated Brandon Royval (8-4) by unanimous decision (50-45, 50-44, 50-45).
  • Welterweight Fight – Kyle Stewart (11-1) defeated  Braden Smith (8-3) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-24).
  • Featherweight Fight – Kamuela Kirk (9-2) submitted Kevin Croom (19-11) via triangle choke at 3:54 in round one.
  • Featherweight Fight – Andrew Tenneson (7-1) defeated Joey Miolla (10-4) by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 29-28).
  • Lightweight Fight – Harvey Park (10-2) defeated LeVille Simpson (8-4) by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 30-27).
  • Bantamweight Fight – Kevin Natividad (7-1) defeated Tom Ni (2-2) by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).

(Photo courtesy of Legacy Fighting Alliance and Amy Kaplan)

               

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 230: New York
UFC Fight Night 139: Denver
UFC Fight Night 140: Buenos Aires
UFC Fight Night 141: Beijing
TUF 28 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 142: Adelaide
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC Fight Night 143: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA