LFA 53 Results & Highlights: Casey Kenney Dominates En Route to Flyweight Gold

(Video courtesy of AXS TV Fights | Viewing may be limited due to broadcast rights restrictions)

Friday’s LFA 53: Royval vs. Kenney was headlined by Casey Kenney’s (9-2-1) dominant performance in the main event, defeating Brandon Royval (8-4) by unanimous decision to claim the interim flyweight title.

TRENDING > Miesha Tate Explains Her New Role with ONE Championship

Legacy Fighting Alliance makes a quick return with LFA 54, which will bring a highly anticipated women’s world title fight to Orange County. The headliner will see undefeated LFA women’s flyweight champion Sabina “Colombian Queen” Mazo defend her title against BJJ black belt and Brazilian stalwart Caroline “Japa” Yariwaki on Friday, Nov. 16 at Costa Mesa Hall at the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa, Calif.

LFA 53: Royval vs. Kenney Results

Main Event – Interim Flyweight Title Fight – Casey Kenney (9-2-1) defeated Brandon Royval (8-4) by unanimous decision (50-45, 50-44, 50-45).

Welterweight Fight – Kyle Stewart (11-1) defeated Braden Smith (8-3) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-24).

Featherweight Fight – Kamuela Kirk (9-2) submitted Kevin Croom (19-11) via triangle choke at 3:54 in round one.

Featherweight Fight – Andrew Tenneson (7-1) defeated Joey Miolla (10-4) by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 29-28).

Lightweight Fight – Harvey Park (10-2) defeated LeVille Simpson (8-4) by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 30-27).

Bantamweight Fight – Kevin Natividad (7-1) defeated Tom Ni (2-2) by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).

(Photo courtesy of Legacy Fighting Alliance and Amy Kaplan)