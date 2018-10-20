LFA 52 Results & Highlights: Submissions Were the Order of the Night

Chris Gutierrez (12-2-1) made quick work of Ray Rodriguez (13-5), submitting him with a rear naked choke near the end of the first round in the LFA 52 main event on Friday night in Belton, Texas. In a short notice fight, Jimmy Flick (12-4) caught Cee Jay Hamilton (13-7) in a head-and-arm choke in the second round of their 130 pound catchweight fight.

LFA takes a breath next week before heading to Arizona for its next event. The main event of LFA 53 will bring a high-octane world title fight to the Valley of the Sun. The headliner will see flyweight champion Maikel Perez defend his title against top contender Casey Kenney. LFA 53 – Perez vs. Kenney takes place Friday, November 9th at the Comerica Theatre in Phoenix, Arizona. The main card will be televised live and nationwide on AXS TV.

LFA 52 Results

Main Event – Bantamweight Fight – Chris Gutierrez (12-2-1) submitted Ray Rodriguez (13-5) with a rear-naked choke at 4:47 in round one.

Co-Main Event – 130 Pound Catchweight Fight – Jimmy Flick (12-4) submitted Cee Jay Hamilton (13-7) with head-and-arm choke at 4:09 in round two

Middleweight Fight – Puna Soriano (5-0) submitted Jhonoven Pati (4-2) with a rear-naked choke at 3:36 in round one.

Heavyweight Fight – Vernon Lewis (6-3) scored a TKO victory over Jeremy Hardy (6-4) at 0:51 in round three.

Strawweight Fight – Itzel Esquivel (4-2) defeated Vanessa Demopoulos (1-1) by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28).

Bantamweight Fight – Armando Villarreal (4-1) defeated Jose Johnson (6-5) via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).

(Photo courtesy of Legacy Fighting Alliance and Mike Jackson)