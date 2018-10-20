HOT OFF THE WIRE

LFA 52 Results & Highlights: Submissions Were the Order of the Night

October 20, 2018
(Video courtesy of AXS TV Fights | Viewing may be limited due to broadcast rights restrictions)

Chris Gutierrez (12-2-1) made quick work of Ray Rodriguez (13-5), submitting him with a rear naked choke near the end of the first round in the LFA 52 main event on Friday night in Belton, Texas. In a short notice fight, Jimmy Flick (12-4) caught Cee Jay Hamilton (13-7) in a head-and-arm choke in the second round of their 130 pound catchweight fight.

LFA takes a breath next week before heading to Arizona for its next event. The main event of LFA 53 will bring a high-octane world title fight to the Valley of the Sun. The headliner will see flyweight champion Maikel Perez defend his title against top contender Casey Kenney. LFA 53 – Perez vs. Kenney takes place Friday, November 9th at the Comerica Theatre in Phoenix, Arizona. The main card will be televised live and nationwide on AXS TV.

LFA 52 Results

  • Main Event – Bantamweight Fight – Chris Gutierrez (12-2-1) submitted Ray Rodriguez (13-5) with a rear-naked choke at 4:47 in round one.
  • Co-Main Event – 130 Pound Catchweight Fight – Jimmy Flick (12-4) submitted Cee Jay Hamilton (13-7) with head-and-arm choke at 4:09 in round two
  • Middleweight Fight – Puna Soriano (5-0) submitted Jhonoven Pati (4-2) with a rear-naked choke at 3:36 in round one.
  • Heavyweight Fight – Vernon Lewis (6-3) scored a TKO victory over  Jeremy Hardy (6-4) at 0:51 in round three.
  • Strawweight Fight – Itzel Esquivel (4-2) defeated  Vanessa Demopoulos (1-1) by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28).
  • Bantamweight Fight – Armando Villarreal (4-1) defeated  Jose Johnson (6-5) via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).

