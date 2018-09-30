LFA 51 Results & Highlights: Kailan Hill Lights Up the Night with Superman Punch KO

HOT OFF THE WIRE

September 30, 2018
(Video courtesy of AXS TV Fights | Viewing may be limited due to broadcast rights restrictions)

UFC veteran Cody Gibson got back on the winning track with a unanimous decision victory over Gustavo Erak on  Friday night at LFA 51 in Fresno, Calif., but it was Kailan Hill lit up the night with his flying knee to superman punch knockout of Adam Fugitt.

LFA next heads deep into the heart of Texas in October with another high-stakes bantamweight bout topping the card. The main event of LFA 52 will feature a good old-fashioned showdown between Texas natives and top LFA bantamweights Ray “The Judge” Rodriguez and Chris “El Guapo” Gutierrez. LFA 52 – Rodriguez vs. Gutierrez takes place Friday, Oct. 19 at the Bell County Expo Center in Belton, Texas.

LFA 51 Results

  • Main Event – Bantamweight Fight – Cody Gibson (16-7) defeated Gustavo Erak (19-4-1, 1 NC) via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).
  • Co-Main Event – Catchweight Fight (140 pounds) – Nohelin Hernandez (9-2) defeated Rolando Velasco (13-6-1) by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).
  • Light Heavyweight Fight – Jordan Powell (10-7) finished Andres Alantar (4-1) by TKO (referee stoppage due to injury) at 4:00 in round two.
  • Catchweight Fight (175 pounds) – Joaquin Lopez (5-0) knocked out Salaiman Ahmandyar (6-1) at 1:13 in round one.
  • Middleweight Fight – Kailan Hill (3-0) knocked out Adam Fugitt (4-2) at 1:31 in round one.
  • Flyweight Fight – Paul Elizondo (1-0) scored a TKO victory over Freddy Mendez (0-1) at 1:46 in round one.

(Photo courtesy of Legacy Fighting Alliance and Amy Kaplan)

               

