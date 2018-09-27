LFA 51 Gets New Main Event After Injury Forces Last-Minute Shuffle

LFA CEO Ed Soares announced today that there has been a last-minute shuffle at the top of Friday night’s LFA 51 event in Fresno. Jaimee Nievera has pulled out of her title fight in the main event of RFA 51 due to injury. This has elevated the LFA 51 co-main event into headlining status.

The new main event of LFA 51 will feature a bantamweight showdown between four-time UFC veteran Cody Gibson and top Brazilian prospect Gustavo Erak. LFA 51 – Gibson vs. Erak takes place Friday, September 28th at the Selland Arena in Fresno, California.

“Cody Gibson vs. Gustavo Erak is the new main event of RFA 51 on Friday night,” stated Soares. “It has been elevated from the co-main event after Jaimee Nievera withdrew from her title fight due to injury. Sabina Mazo will defend her flyweight title later this fall. The date and location will be announced soon.”

Gibson (15-7) is a four-time UFC veteran and former Tachi Palace bantamweight champion. The 31-year-old Menlo College wrestling standout has been fighting professionally for 10 years and will have the home crowd advantage as he trains with UFC star and RFA great Marion Reneau in nearby Visalia, California.

Erak (19-3-1) is one of the top prospects in Brazil. The 26-year-old São Paulo native will be fighting outside of his native of Brazil for the first time in a 24-fight professional career. The Muay Thai stylist and Aspera FC bantamweight champion is currently on an 8-fight win streak and has not lost in 3 years.

Currently Announced Main Card (Televised on AXS TV at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT):

Main Event | Bantamweight Bout (135 lb)

– Cody Gibson (15-7) vs. Gustavo Erak (19-3-1)

Co-Main Event | Catchweight Bout (140 lb)

– Rolando Velasco (13-5-1) vs. Nohelin Hernandez (8-2)

Light-Heavyweight Bout (205 lb)

– Andres Alcantar (4-0) vs. Jordan Powell (9-7)

Catchweight Bout (175 lb)

– Joaquin Lopez (4-0) vs. Salaiman Ahmadyar (6-0)

Middleweight Bout (185 lb)

– Kailan Hill (2-0) vs. Adam Fugitt (4-1)

Lightweight Bout (155 lb)

– Igor Pontes vs. TBD