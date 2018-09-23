LFA 50 Results & Highlights: Brendan Allen Captures Middleweight Title

(Video courtesy of AXS TV Fights | Viewing may be limited due to broadcast rights restrictions)

Brendan Allen, in his third career LFA title fight, submitted Tim Hiley in the third round to win the belt on Friday night at LFA 50 in Prior Lake, Minn.

Heavyweight Raphael Pessoa struck Brian Heden with a powerful blow in the first round for the knockout victory. Welterweight Bobby Lee landed a flying knee knockout against Ben Neumann in the second round.

Legacy Fighting Alliance closes out its busy month of September with LFA 51, which takes place on Friday, Sept. 28, at the Selland Arena in Fresno, Calif. The main event of LFA 51 will bring a highly anticipated women’s world title fight to the San Joaquin Valley. The headliner will see undefeated LFA women’s flyweight champion Sabina “Colombian Queen” Mazo defend her title against LFA women’s flyweight top contender Jaimee “Queenie” Nievera.

LFA 50: Allen vs. Hiley Results