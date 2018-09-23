LFA 50 Results & Highlights: Brendan Allen Captures Middleweight Title

(Video courtesy of AXS TV Fights | Viewing may be limited due to broadcast rights restrictions)
Brendan Allen, in his third career LFA title fight, submitted Tim Hiley in the third round to win the belt on Friday night at LFA 50 in Prior Lake, Minn.
Legacy Fighting Alliance closes out its busy month of September with LFA 51, which takes place on Friday, Sept. 28, at the Selland Arena in Fresno, Calif. The main event of LFA 51 will bring a highly anticipated women’s world title fight to the San Joaquin Valley. The headliner will see undefeated LFA women’s flyweight champion Sabina “Colombian Queen” Mazo defend her title against LFA women’s flyweight top contender Jaimee “Queenie” Nievera.
LFA 50: Allen vs. Hiley Results
- Main Event – Middleweight Title Fight – Brendan Allen (10-3) submitted Tim Hiley (7-1) with a rear-naked choke at 3:16 in round three.
- Co-Main Event – Heavyweight Fight – Raphael Pessoa (9-0) knocked out Brian Heden (31-17) at 1:39 in round one.
- Welterweight Fight – Bobby Lee (9-2) knocked out Ben Neumann (13-6) with a flying knee at 3:50 in round two.
- Welterweight Fight – Jason Witt (14-5) submitted Ashkan Morvari (15-8) with a rear naked choke at 1:01 in round three.
- Featherweight Fight – Josh Marsh (5-1) defeated Dimitry Gerasimov (9-7) via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 29-28)
- Bantamweight Fight – Askar Askar (8-0) defeated Derrick Mandell (8-5) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27).
- Heavyweight Fight – Daniel James (8-3-1) scored a TKO victory over Calyn Hull (5-1) at 0:36 in round two.